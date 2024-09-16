Imran Majid, who built the car which drove the fastest at BIC, talks about drag racing, its future in India and more!

How did your career in drag racing begin?

I used to have a driver in school, who used to drive me from school to my home in Lonavala. He would drive at breakneck speeds, which fueled my need for speed and got me fascinated by it. Coming to drag racing, it was around 2004, when I passed out of school and I witnessed one of the first drag races in Mumbai. That’s when I got to know about the sport. From then, I started participating in every event that took place in Mumbai and around India too. I used to drive down to Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi. Professionally on the circuit, I did the opening season for Volkswagen for the Polo Cup that happened in India in 2010. I was one of the 20 drivers selected to drive for them. I started with the 1000cc category and from there I shifted to the 1300, 1500, then to the 1800 turbo category. I also drove the 2500cc category. I landed my hands on the Nissan Skyline GT-R in 2021, that’s when I graduated to the highest tier of drag racing in the country.