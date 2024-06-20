Kartik Aaryan talks about his third-hand car: 'The driving seat door would not open'

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who appeared on the stage of The Great Indian Kapil Show (TGIKS), narrated an anecdote about his third-hand car, which he took to red-carpet events and other functions.

Kartik and his mother, Mala Tiwari, appeared on the finale episode of season one of the comedy chat show, hosted by Kapil Sharma. During the conversation, Kapil humorously questioned the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor about his third-hand car, asking, “What is the story behind the car?”

Clarifying Kapil’s doubt, Kartik responded: “Actually, the person I bought the car from had bought it second-hand.” Further narrating one of the stories about his third-hand car, Kartik shared, “There are these red carpets and other similar events... so in those days, I used to travel by rickshaw. Somehow, I managed to buy this car, which bothered me even more because the driver's seat door would not open.