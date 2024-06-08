Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse of his drastic physical transformation for Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is unrecognisable in his latest transformation for the upcoming film Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. The actor will be seen portraying the real-life para-athlete Murlikant Petkar in the project and his dedication to the role is nothing short of extraordinary.
Kartik took to Instagram to showcase his dramatic physical change, sharing before and after photos. “From 39% body fat to 7% body fat!!” he wrote. “From being an ‘insomniac’ to turning into a ‘fitness enthusiast,’ it’s surely a journey of one and a half years to remember for me.” He went on to express his gratitude, stating, “The life of the living legend Mr Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it… nothing is impossible.”
The impressive transformation has left netizens in awe, with many praising Kartik’s commitment to his craft. Speaking to a media organisation earlier, Kabir revealed the extensive support system Kartik required for this demanding metamorphosis.
“On a minute-to-minute basis, because it was not an easy transformation. It was not an easy journey to undertake. I had to put in a huge team of physical trainers, physiotherapists, dietitians, boxing coaches, swimming coaches, and wrestling coaches. It was a massive team. And literally, for 1.5 years, Karthik has lived the life of an athlete. He would wake up early in the morning, go to the gym, have his food, and then go for a boxing session. Then come back and sleep. We even had to monitor his sleep,” he said.
Kartik’s dedication to embodying Petkar extends far beyond physical appearance. It’s a testament to the transformative power of acting and the lengths actors go to for their art. With this level of commitment on display, Chandu Champion is sure to be a film worth watching