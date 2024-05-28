Kartik Aaryan shares his ‘cricket superstition’ ahead of T20 World Cup

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to start from June 2. The championship will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA. Team India’s hopes are high from the tournament after losing the ODI World Cup 2023 to Australia in the finals after a dream run of unbeaten streak.

The Men in Blue are looking to repeat the feat of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2007 when it clinched the trophy under the leadership of M.S. Dhoni.