Decoding Kartik Aaryan’s looks for 'Chandu Champion'

Ever since the first look poster of Chandu Champion was dropped, Kartik Aaryan’s transformed look generated a lot of curiosity and appreciation. Now that the trailer has also been dropped during a mega event in Gwalior, and most of his looks revealed, it’s time to decode the many looks of Aaryan in his never-before-seen avatar.
One of the most anticipated film of the year Chandu Champion is a collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. Directed by Khan it stars Aaryan in the lead role and shows his versatility as an actor in this movie. He steps into the roles of a soldier, athlete, swimmer and more. Here’s how his transformation has been.
The Soldier
In the trailer we can notice that Aaryan essays the role of a soldier. This look has left a significant impact on the minds of the audience. Playing a soldier requires a deep sense of commitment and sincerity which he embodies perfectly through his physique and expressions.
The Athlete
The look which started all the talk about Kartik Aaryan’s role in the movie is his well-oiled, toned and muscular athlete look from the poster. The actor is also seen in a langot in the poster which draws one’s attention to the details of the look. The intensity and concentration required for this role has been brought out vividly by him.
The Boxer
His next look is that of a boxer where he is featured to be training extensively displaying commitment.
The Swimmer
In the trailer, one of the sequences show him as a swimmer. This look has sparked excitement among the fans. While his look as an athlete and a soldier was more or less known to the audience, the swimmer in him was a new revelation which left the audience excited.
The Old Look
Glimpses of Chandu as he enters his senior age are also shown in the trailer. The old-man look was something unexpected and Aaryan portrayed it beautifully.
His different avatars sparked curiosity and interest in the minds of the audience and one can’t wait to watch the movie in theatres.
Chandu Champion releases on June 14.