Decoding Kartik Aaryan’s looks for 'Chandu Champion'

Ever since the first look poster of Chandu Champion was dropped, Kartik Aaryan’s transformed look generated a lot of curiosity and appreciation. Now that the trailer has also been dropped during a mega event in Gwalior, and most of his looks revealed, it’s time to decode the many looks of Aaryan in his never-before-seen avatar.

One of the most anticipated film of the year Chandu Champion is a collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. Directed by Khan it stars Aaryan in the lead role and shows his versatility as an actor in this movie. He steps into the roles of a soldier, athlete, swimmer and more. Here’s how his transformation has been.