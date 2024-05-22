Daniel Radcliffe is excited about the new ‘Harry Potter’ series, talks about guest-starring

The original Harry Potter, actor Daniel Radcliffe says he is excited to watch the upcoming Harry Potter series. However, he refrained from sharing whether he would make a guest star or cameo appearance.

“Like the rest of the world, (I’m) very excited to watch as an audience member,” Daniel said, as per a media source. Daniel was further pressed about what he would say if he was approached to return to Hogwarts, and he said, “I’m gonna be a politician about this and not deal in hypotheticals.”