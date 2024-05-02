‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton joins the cast of Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’

Hansal echoed this sentiment, highlighting the exceptional talent joining the production. “The casting of some exceptional international actors to our ensemble is even more exciting as we prepare to take our labour of love to audiences worldwide. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s story, particularly his more formative years spent in London and South Africa, is a story for our times, an untouched but fertile tale of a young man who goes on a voyage of self-discovery, not knowing the impact he'd have on history and on our collective consciousness. I feel truly honoured to have gotten the opportunity to bring this epic tale to life.”