‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton joins the cast of Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’

The much-anticipated TV series Gandhi by director Hansal Mehta just got a magical boost! Actor Tom Felton, best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, has joined the cast alongside a talented international ensemble.
Hansal announced the exciting news on Instagram, expressing his thrill at directing a cast that includes Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, and Simon Lennon. Pratik Gandhi remains the central figure, portraying Mahatma Gandhi himself.
The series, based on historian Ramachandra Guha's works Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World, delves into a previously unexplored chapter – Gandhi's early years in London.
Felton, clearly enthusiastic about the project, stated, “I’m excited to be part of the journey of telling the story of Gandhi’s early years in London. It’s an important aspect of history that hasn’t been told on screen before, and to be working with Hansal & Pratik is an honour and pleasure.”
Hansal echoed this sentiment, highlighting the exceptional talent joining the production. “The casting of some exceptional international actors to our ensemble is even more exciting as we prepare to take our labour of love to audiences worldwide. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s story, particularly his more formative years spent in London and South Africa, is a story for our times, an untouched but fertile tale of a young man who goes on a voyage of self-discovery, not knowing the impact he'd have on history and on our collective consciousness. I feel truly honoured to have gotten the opportunity to bring this epic tale to life.”
Gandhi is an international production slated for filming across diverse locations in India and abroad. Historical accuracy is ensured with Siddhartha Basu on board as consultant and advisor. Get ready to witness a captivating portrayal of Gandhi’s early life, infused with a touch of magic from the wizarding world!