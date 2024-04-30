Here's everything you need to know about 'Heeramandi', one day before its release

Helmed by the man who stands synonymous with grandeur and mysticism in Indian cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is set to premiere this week.

The highly anticipated web series, marking Bhansali's foray into the OTT scene, boasts a strong cast ensemble with Sonakshi Sinha and Manisha Koirala leading the pack. One day before its release, we list down everything you need to know about the show.

Cast ensemble:

The show stars six leading ladies including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal. The male cast ensemble features Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman and Shekhar Suman.

Storyline:

The show is set against the 1940s Indian independence movement against the British Raj. The district of Heeramandi, a popular neighbourhood and bazaar in Lahore, was once known to house the Tawaif song and dance community. With the British rule, the district turned into a red-light area and SLB’s story focuses on the lives of courtesans who resisted this movement.