From Heeramandi to Anne Hathaway's The Idea of You, here's a list of OTT releases that are a must-watch

Go grab a bucket of popcorn and get yourself cosied up on the couch because this weekend and the week ahead, you will be bingeing from morning to midnight. Popular streaming platforms are premiering shows and films that you must not miss!
Romance: Heeramandi
Set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement against the British Raj, the series talks about the lives of tawaifs living in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. Mallikajaan rules over an elite house of courtesans but a new rival seeks to end her reign. The cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha, among others. Language: Hindi. May 1. On Netflix
Comedy: Acapulco
This Spanish-American comedy series returns for its third season. In the upcoming season, Eugenio Derbez, who plays the older version of Maximo, finds himself returning to Las Colinas, which he no longer recognises. While in 1985, the younger Maximo (played by Enrique Arrizon) continues to climb the ladder of success and jeopardises the relationships he worked hard to build. Now it’s time to reconcile past mistakes and embrace new beginnings. May 1. On Apple TV+
Documentary: Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story
This four-part docuseries chronicles the past and the uncertain future of one of the most renowned rock bands in the world, Bon Jovi and its front-man Jon Bon Jovi. Through personal videos, images and music, follow the band’s journey from clubs in New Jersey to global fame. April 26. On Disney+ Hotstar
Sports: Tottenham vs Arsenal
The North London Derby is upon us as Arsenal take on Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League. Arsenal needs a win to ensure they are on track for the Premier League title while three points for Tottenham will take them closer to a Champions League spot next season. It was a 2-2 draw when the two sides last met at the Emirates Stadium. April 28, 6.30 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Drama: A Man in Full
Based on the bestselling novel by the late Tom Wolfe, the series dives into the life of Atlanta-based real estate tycoon Charlie Croker. When he faces sudden bankruptcy, his political and business interests collide. Now he must claw his way back to the top and defend his empire from those trying to capitalise on his fall. May 2. On Netflix
Romance: The Idea of You
The movie centres on Solene (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the 24-year-old lead singer of August Moon, one of the hottest boy bands. She has a chance encounter with Hayes at the Coachella Music Festival and there is an instant and undeniable spark. But Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship. May 2. On Amazon Prime Video
Thriller: The Veil
This international spy series explores the fraught relationship between two women who play a game of ‘truth and lies’ on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret while the other is working on exposing it before thousands of lives are lost. In the background, mission controllers at the USA’s CIA and French DGSE, must put their differences aside and work together, to avoid a potential disaster. April 30. On Disney+ Hotstar.