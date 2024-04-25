From Heeramandi to Anne Hathaway's The Idea of You, here's a list of OTT releases that are a must-watch

Documentary: Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story

This four-part docuseries chronicles the past and the uncertain future of one of the most renowned rock bands in the world, Bon Jovi and its front-man Jon Bon Jovi. Through personal videos, images and music, follow the band’s journey from clubs in New Jersey to global fame. April 26. On Disney+ Hotstar

Sports: Tottenham vs Arsenal

The North London Derby is upon us as Arsenal take on Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League. Arsenal needs a win to ensure they are on track for the Premier League title while three points for Tottenham will take them closer to a Champions League spot next season. It was a 2-2 draw when the two sides last met at the Emirates Stadium. April 28, 6.30 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Drama: A Man in Full

Based on the bestselling novel by the late Tom Wolfe, the series dives into the life of Atlanta-based real estate tycoon Charlie Croker. When he faces sudden bankruptcy, his political and business interests collide. Now he must claw his way back to the top and defend his empire from those trying to capitalise on his fall. May 2. On Netflix