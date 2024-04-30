The Deol Brothers to chat next with Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma who made a move to a leading OTT platform with his comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show has been hosting a plethora of interesting guests. The line-up included Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal Aamir Khan is now set to host another brother duo – Sunny and Bobby Deol.
The makers released the trailer of the show on their social media and since then it has been garnering a lot of positive feedback from the audience. One can see Sunny Deol speaking about the highs and lows of their career. He mentions, “We have been in the limelight since the 1960’s but for a lot of years we were constantly trying, yet somehow some things were not working out. Then my son got married, Gadar released, before that papa’s [Dharmendra] film released; and we couldn’t believe how we got so blessed. After that Animal released and looks like we nailed it.”
The maker’s have released the trailer of the episode with the caption, “The Deol brothers are ready to take over the comedy stage making everyone their yamla, pagla, dewaana!” .The trailer also showcases the entire cast of the show where they are bound to keep the audience and the guest entertained with their whacky outfits, characters and punch lines.
The episode is a much anticipated one bringing both the brothers together on the same platform, especially after their massive individual successes in the past few months. It is expected to stream this Saturday onwards.