The Deol Brothers to chat next with Kapil Sharma

The makers released the trailer of the show on their social media and since then it has been garnering a lot of positive feedback from the audience. One can see Sunny Deol speaking about the highs and lows of their career. He mentions, “We have been in the limelight since the 1960’s but for a lot of years we were constantly trying, yet somehow some things were not working out. Then my son got married, Gadar released, before that papa’s [Dharmendra] film released; and we couldn’t believe how we got so blessed. After that Animal released and looks like we nailed it.”