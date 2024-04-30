Exclusive: Sonakshi Sinha talks about playing ‘Fareedan’ ahead of Heeramandi's premiere

One of the most awaited web series of the season is Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Taking the viewers through a journey into the lives of the courtesans in the backdrop of a country in unrest, Heermandi has piqued the interest of the viewers since its announcement.
It also happens to be the most opulent and larger-than-life magnum opus of Sanjay Leela Bhansali to date, also paving way into the world of OTT. As the series is all set to premiere tomorrow on Netflix, we catch up exclusively with lead actor Sonakshi Sinha on her role.
On the onset, Fareedan, her character seems to be effortlessly beautiful, enigmatic and shrouded with mystery. Sonakshi mentions, “It’s a beautiful character with many different layers and so well directed by Sanjay sir.”
While Sonakshi is playing a character with grey shades, she has already won the hearts with her fluid performance in the song Tilasmi Bahein which is trending the social media since its release.
Apart from Sonakshi, the series also features Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal. Talking about working together she recalls, “I feel we all fed off each other's energies and that kind of made all our performances even better.”
She further chats about re-creating the grandeur of the era through the elaborate costumes which happen to be a forte of all his films. Sonakshi states, “The costumes and jewellery in the show were just spot-on, you know, as you'd expect in any Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Rimple & Harpreet did a stellar job dressing the whole cast, really capturing what Bhansali wanted each character to embody.”
As the world readies themselves to view the cinematic masterpiece tomorrow what does Sonakshi take back with her from the experience? Answering the same she mentions, “I think I am much more resilient, patient, and a much better actor.”
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar releases on Netflix on May 1. Read the full interview with Sonakshi Sinha in the next edition, coming out Friday, May 3.