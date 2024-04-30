Heeramandi’s Los Angeles premiere was a star-studded affair

After a gala premiere evening in Mumbai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series Heeramandi- The Diamond Bazaar made its way to Los Angeles. The makers gave a glimpse of the premiere on their official social media handles a day before it is all set to globally premiere on Netflix on May 1. The special screening had Lilly Singh in conversation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali where he took the audience down the memory lane with stories of inspiration and execution of this magnum opus.
Talking about the project, Sanjay mentioned, “The script for Heeramandi was charming, vast, and epic. The story was too long for a film, and I had the concept 18 years ago, but there were no OTT platforms then. I finally saw an opportunity to do it properly on an OTT platform, where you can develop it and enjoy each character. This story has taken the longest—18 years of nurturing, cherishing, and living it.”
He added, “Working with Netflix on my first series was a completely different experience. In 30 years of my career, I have never met producers as beautiful as them. They are tough, and relentless, and ask for honest directors to create content with the same passion."
Marking another milestone, Heeramandi became the first Indian series ever to be showcased at the historic Egyptian theatre in the city. It was attended by Rushi Kota, Punam Patel, Nisha Ganatra, Joya Kazi, Tesher, Radhi Devlukia Shetty, Kevin Kreider and several others. Along with Sanjay, Sharmin Segal who plays a lead in the ensemble series was also present for the screening.
Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal along with Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman and Adhyan Suman in supporting roles.