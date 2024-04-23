Richa Chadha opens up about shared love for art with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most awaited Heeramandi – The Diamond Bazaar is about to stream on a leading OTT platform from May 1, Richa Chadha, who plays one of the pivotal roles in the series opens up on working with Bhansali in their second collaboration. In the past they have worked together in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram- Leela.
The actor comments about their shared love for traditional art forms. She reveals, “Sanjay and I share a deep connection as old souls who harbor a profound love and respect for classic art forms, ranging from music to dance to the cinematic craft itself. His signature style, characterized by grandiose sets and extravagant song sequences, has always resonated with me."
Bhansali is known for his enigmatic, charismatic and larger than life sets which lend their beauty and weave in seamlessly with the cinematic narrative of his movies. From Devdas to Ram-Leela, from Padmaavat to now Heeramandi, all boast of opulent sets and never before seen grandiose. Of course two other components which complement the same are the costumes and music. His attention to detailing and recreating periods also contributes to the success of the movies.
The shared likings of Richa and Bhansali made it easier for them to come together yet again for Heeramandi, which is set against the red-light district of Lahore during the Indian independence movement. It is the narrative of an era where courtesans lived the lives of queens and their contribution to the transformative period in history.
Chadha’s role sees her displaying kathak skills as well. She is a part of an ensemble cast which includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal.