Richa Chadha opens up about shared love for art with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bhansali is known for his enigmatic, charismatic and larger than life sets which lend their beauty and weave in seamlessly with the cinematic narrative of his movies. From Devdas to Ram-Leela, from Padmaavat to now Heeramandi, all boast of opulent sets and never before seen grandiose. Of course two other components which complement the same are the costumes and music. His attention to detailing and recreating periods also contributes to the success of the movies.