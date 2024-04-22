Shriya Pilgaonkar opens up on season 2 of 'Broken News'

After the massive success and great response from the season 1 of Broken News, Shriya Pilgaonkar reprises her role as the fearless and feisty journalist Radha Bhargav, who is determined to take action against the system that failed her.
Her performance in season 1 was highly appreciated with her bagging a lot of accolades and awards for the role as Radha. Season 2 shows her with a lot of spunk, ready to take on Dipankar Sanyal played by Jaideep Ahlawat.
Shriya stands her ground with an actor like Jaideep and the chemistry between her, Jaideep and Sonali Bendre is palpable and loved.
As the trailer for The Broken News 2 ignites anticipation, it's evident that Radha is a force to be reckoned with. Her unwavering determination to confront Dipankar and expose the truth promises an exhilarating journey for viewers.
Seeing the excitement with the trailer amongst the audience, Shriya reveals, "I am so excited about Season 2 of The Broken News. My character Radha is back with a lot of vengeance and her inner conflict was so fulfilling to explore. There are some unpredictable twists and turns that the story and my character will take."
"Also, it's so wonderful to be able to perform with Sonali and Jaideep, who are now my friends and for whom I have deep admiration and respect for. Seeing the buzz around the new season and the love from the audience makes it even more exciting and encouraging. Its fascinating how the human side of journalism is explored through our characters and viewers can expect a lot of thrill and drama," she added.
Set to premiere on May 3 on ZEE5, The Broken News 2 also stars Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles, offering a glimpse into the world of our media, power, ambition, and deception that shows the more humane side of news reporting.
While Shriya is gearing for the release of Broken News season 2, she has also wrapped shooting for season 2 of Taaza Khabar whose teaser was out few days back. This certainly seems like an exciting year for the actor as her two most successful shows are returning with the second seasons.