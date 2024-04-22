Shriya Pilgaonkar opens up on season 2 of 'Broken News'

After the massive success and great response from the season 1 of Broken News, Shriya Pilgaonkar reprises her role as the fearless and feisty journalist Radha Bhargav, who is determined to take action against the system that failed her.

Her performance in season 1 was highly appreciated with her bagging a lot of accolades and awards for the role as Radha. Season 2 shows her with a lot of spunk, ready to take on Dipankar Sanyal played by Jaideep Ahlawat.

Shriya stands her ground with an actor like Jaideep and the chemistry between her, Jaideep and Sonali Bendre is palpable and loved.

As the trailer for The Broken News 2 ignites anticipation, it's evident that Radha is a force to be reckoned with. Her unwavering determination to confront Dipankar and expose the truth promises an exhilarating journey for viewers.