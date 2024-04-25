EXCLUSIVE: Actor Gaurav K Sharma on the new season of 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare'

Actor Gaurav K Sharma, who has charmed the audience with his dynamic acting abilities in various projects, is all set to be seen in the upcoming season of the web show Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare.

As seen in the promo, Gaurav’s character has undergone some changes to bring twists to the storyline. It seems like the shades of grey has been added to his character.

Sharing insights about the web show, Gaurav says, "This season is gonna raise the bar as the equation between my character Santosh bhaiya and Zakir’s character Ronny has changed. For the past two seasons, Santosh bhaiya has been a mentor for Ronny and in this season, a tussle has risen between both of them, so things are surely gonna spice up with the twist in the storyline."