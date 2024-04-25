EXCLUSIVE: Actor Gaurav K Sharma on the new season of 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare'

Actor Gaurav K Sharma, who has charmed the audience with his dynamic acting abilities in various projects, is all set to be seen in the upcoming season of the web show Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare.
As seen in the promo, Gaurav’s character has undergone some changes to bring twists to the storyline. It seems like the shades of grey has been added to his character.
Sharing insights about the web show, Gaurav says, "This season is gonna raise the bar as the equation between my character Santosh bhaiya and Zakir’s character Ronny has changed. For the past two seasons, Santosh bhaiya has been a mentor for Ronny and in this season, a tussle has risen between both of them, so things are surely gonna spice up with the twist in the storyline."
When asked about his opinion about his character turning negative and how the audience will react to it, Gaurav says, "No, I won’t call my character negative. It’s just that, in this season, the equation has changed and there’s a hook between Santosh and Rony against each other. They are facing conflicts of interest. I am sure that the audience will not see my character as negative, because they are well aware of the arc of my character and the fact that there is always a logical reason behind whatever Santosh Bhaiya does."
On the work front, Gaurav was last seen in Lootere and Karmma Calling. Apart from this, the actor is known for his roles in projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, Madras Cafe, Batla House, Inside Edge Season 2, Crash Course, A Billion Colour Story, Powder (TV series) and in many ads.