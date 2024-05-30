Kartik Aaryan’s physical transformation shines through in ‘Tu Hai Champion’

The song Tu Hai Champion from the upcoming Kartik Aaryan-starrer sports drama film Chandu Champion was unveiled on Thursday. The song has been composed by popular music director Pritam and the visuals of the track show Kartik’s transformation as he trains in the army.
In the clip, the actor is seen skipping, jumping, punching, and swimming to attain his full physical potential. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, who has once again collaborated with his Pritam, following numerous chartbusters like Dilliwaali Girlfriend, Phir Le Aya Dil, Channa Merey and others.
Kartik's transformation shines through in the song with his toned muscles. The actor underwent rigorous training for his part in the film. He even gave up on sugar for more than a year. To get into the skin of the character, Kartik followed a strict fitness regimen and lost 20 kg.
At the trailer launch of the film, director Kabir Khan praised Kartik for his dedication, stating that the kind of body Kartik has developed will stay with him for life as it’s completely natural.
Chandu Champion is based on Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. The film has been jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. The film, directed by Kabir Khan of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame, is set to arrive in theatres on June 14.