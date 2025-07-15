Tesla launches Model Y priced at ₹60 Lakh in India

Tesla has officially stepped into the Indian market, marking its entry with the launch of the Model Y electric SUV. The company’s first showroom is now open at Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), offering customers a hands-on experience with the brand’s EV technology.

Tesla’s India debut begins with Model Y SUV

The Model Y will be the first Tesla vehicle available in India, priced at ₹60 lakh for the rear-wheel drive version and ₹68 lakh for the long-range variant. Both models are imported as completely built units (CBUs) from Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory, which explains the premium pricing compared to global markets like the US, China, and Germany.