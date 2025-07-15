Tesla launches Model Y priced at ₹60 Lakh in India

Tesla has officially stepped into the Indian market, marking its entry with the launch of the Model Y electric SUV. The company’s first showroom is now open at Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), offering customers a hands-on experience with the brand’s EV technology.
The Model Y will be the first Tesla vehicle available in India, priced at ₹60 lakh for the rear-wheel drive version and ₹68 lakh for the long-range variant. Both models are imported as completely built units (CBUs) from Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory, which explains the premium pricing compared to global markets like the US, China, and Germany.
To support its launch, Tesla has also brought in six units of the Model Y for display and test drives at the Mumbai outlet. These vehicles are currently the only ones available in the country and are expected to offer potential buyers an up-close look at Tesla’s signature features and design.
In addition to the vehicles, Tesla has shipped Supercharger stations worth approximately ₹8.5 crore (USD 1 million), which will soon be installed across Mumbai. This move is aimed at building the essential EV infrastructure needed to support its growing customer base in the region. Behind the scenes, Tesla is also preparing a dedicated service centre in Kurla West, Mumbai, to handle vehicle maintenance and after-sales support. The company’s Indian operations further include a registered office in Bengaluru and an engineering hub in Pune.
While Tesla’s initial rollout is focused on Mumbai, the company is likely to expand to other metro cities depending on the response from Indian buyers. As EV demand continues to grow, Tesla’s entry signals a major shift in India’s premium automobile segment—offering more options for customers seeking eco-friendly, high-performance vehicles.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.