Kia launches its first made-in-India EV the Carens Clavis starting at INR 17.99 lakhs

Designed to meet the evolving needs of prospective EV customers, the Carens Clavis EV offers a unique blend of space, clever features, and flexibility without compromising on affordability. Whether it is a long road trip with friends or family, a quick weekend getaway, or a regular inter-city commute, the Carens Clavis EV is designed to handle it all with ease. With its inclusive design and impressive performance, it embodies Kia's vision of electric mobility that goes beyond a select few, making it a vehicle for everyone who seeks— smarter, greener, and more practical driving experience.

All you need to know about first made-in-India EV the Carens Clavis

The car comes with a number of interesting features. Chief amongst them are innovative paddle shifters, a standout feature in the electric driving experience. Drivers can easily access four levels of regenerative braking using paddle shifters, tailoring energy recovery and deceleration to their preference, and driving conditions. Selecting the highest setting, Level 4 Regeneration (also known as i-Pedal mode) enables true one-pedal driving especially useful in urban stop-and-go traffic. This mode delivers maximum regenerative braking, allowing the car to slow down and even come to a complete stop using only the accelerator pedal. It reduces reliance on the physical brakes while enhancing overall efficiency and range.

The EV features a bold and modern design inspired by Kia’s “Opposites United” philosophy, combining futuristic aesthetics with practical functionality. Its standout elements include the Kia Digital Tiger Face, Star Map LED Connected DRLs with integrated turn signal, Ice cube MFR LED headlamps, Star Map LED connected tail lamps, 43.18cm (R17”) crystal-cut dual-tone aero alloy wheels, and 200mm ground clearance, all contributing to a futuristic and muscular presence. Additional highlights such as Front charging ports with LED light and charge indicator, an LED high mount stop lamp, a 25-litre frunk with cover, the all-new Matte Ivory Silver color option, and a Virtual Engine Sound System (VESS) for enhanced pedestrian safety.

The Carens Clavis EV redefines safety by combining global best practices with features specifically designed for Indian roads and customer needs. It offers ADAS Level 2 with over 20 autonomous features that work in harmony to protect passengers and enhance every journey. Key highlights include: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Keeping Assist and Front Collision-Avoidance Assist – Car, Pedestrian, Cyclist, direct on coming, junction turning to ensure proactive intervention in complex traffic conditions

Beyond ADAS, the Carens Clavis EV comes with a comprehensive package of safety features, including six airbags, ESC, HAC, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat connectors and disc brakes on all wheels. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with rollover sensors that activate and deploy airbags in case of a rollover.