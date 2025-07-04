Audi unveils the all-new Q5: Sleek, spacious, smarter

The Audi Q5 has been one of the most popular SUVs in the midsize segment in India for a long time. Audi is now presenting the latest generation of the Q5, which is even more modern, spacious, and dynamic. It is the first SUV based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) and is powered by an efficient petrol engine that is even more economical, thanks to MHEV Plus technology. The Q5 impresses with customisable digital light signatures, the E³ 1.2 electronics platform, and modern driver assistance systems.
A particularly practical feature of the new Q5 is the fully adjustable rear seat. It can be moved lengthwise and tilted, thus increasing the boot volume. At the same time, three people can be comfortably seated on the rear bench. With the rear seats folded down, the boot capacity increases to up to 1,473 litres, depending on the model variant. The luggage compartment cover can be stowed in a specially designed compartment under the luggage compartment floor.
Other practical features include an even larger storage compartment under the centre armrest compared to the previous model, numerous smaller storage areas for sunglasses, keys, and other everyday items; an inductive and cooled charging tray with 15 watts of charging power in the front centre console, two USB-C ports in the front; and two in the rear. As part of the optional Sound & Vision Pack or standard on SQ5 Edition 1, the USB ports at the front can support charging capacities of up to 60 watts; the rear ports can support charging capacities of up to 100 watts.
The front is self-confident, as all the defining design elements are positioned one level higher than in the predecessor model. The sporty, wide Singleframe sits high and is flanked by vertical, functional air curtains. The strongly filed and sculpturally shaped headlights create a sharp, focused look, manifesting the agile and self-confident character of the car. A large air intake with sensors sits under the Singleframe, giving the Q5 a visually full and wide stance on the road. The exterior S line impresses with striking and sporty body components, such as the Air Curtain Tubes with matt anthracite chrome-look accents.
The design of the interior of the new Q5 is based on the four basic characteristics of Audi interior design. The consistent design of the centre console and doors complements the orchestration of the interior: components in an aluminium look and a C-clamp shape surround the controls in the doors and centre console. With their ascending alignment, they emphasise the robust and sporty SUV philosophy of the Audi Q5. The central component of the interior is the “Digital Stage”, which is set up in front of the driver and front passenger in the form of the Audi MMI displays.
The new Q5 is expected to debut in India in November at an estimated ex-showroom price of ₹80 lakh.
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.