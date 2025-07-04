Audi unveils the all-new Q5: Sleek, spacious, smarter

The Audi Q5 has been one of the most popular SUVs in the midsize segment in India for a long time. Audi is now presenting the latest generation of the Q5, which is even more modern, spacious, and dynamic. It is the first SUV based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) and is powered by an efficient petrol engine that is even more economical, thanks to MHEV Plus technology. The Q5 impresses with customisable digital light signatures, the E³ 1.2 electronics platform, and modern driver assistance systems.

A look at the new Audi Q5; what's special about it?

A particularly practical feature of the new Q5 is the fully adjustable rear seat. It can be moved lengthwise and tilted, thus increasing the boot volume. At the same time, three people can be comfortably seated on the rear bench. With the rear seats folded down, the boot capacity increases to up to 1,473 litres, depending on the model variant. The luggage compartment cover can be stowed in a specially designed compartment under the luggage compartment floor.

Other practical features include an even larger storage compartment under the centre armrest compared to the previous model, numerous smaller storage areas for sunglasses, keys, and other everyday items; an inductive and cooled charging tray with 15 watts of charging power in the front centre console, two USB-C ports in the front; and two in the rear. As part of the optional Sound & Vision Pack or standard on SQ5 Edition 1, the USB ports at the front can support charging capacities of up to 60 watts; the rear ports can support charging capacities of up to 100 watts.