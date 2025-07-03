This car just became India’s first 5-star Bharat NCAP-rated sedan

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, was presented a comprehensive 5-star rating for the All-New Dzire in Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) by Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways. With the 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, the All-New Dzire becomes India’s first sedan to receive this recognition. The other model tested under Bharat NCAP, the New Age Baleno scored 4 stars.

All variants of Maruti-Suzuki models are already equipped with Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP®)

In addition, demonstrating its commitment towards safety, Maruti Suzuki, announced that within this year, all passenger vehicles sold by the company will be equipped with 6 airbags. Currently, the company offers a wide portfolio of 10 models with 6 airbags as a standard feature across variants. These models are Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny and Invicto. Furthermore, well ahead of regulatory requirements, Maruti Suzuki offers Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP®) as a standard feature across all variants and all models.