Mercedes-Benz launches an updated EQS 580 4MATIC 'Celebration Edition'

The 'Celebration Edition' focuses on enhancing rear seat comfort, making it the ultimate luxury BEV for discerning customers. Key Product Enhancements in the EQS 580 4MATIC ‘Celebration Edition’ include a Rear Seat Comfort Package that features multi-contour seats, Seat Heating Plus, and neck and shoulder heating in the rear, with a range of massage programs for revitalising or relaxing effects.The luxurious individually adjustable seats with backrest recline up to 38 degrees and extended seat cushion provide 2 cm additional thigh support. Complete Nappa leather upholstery with individual colour choices, designer belt buckles with silver chrome edging and illumination, and elegant chrome trim accents are also part of the package.

Electronically tiltable front passenger seat provides enhanced rear legroom for chauffeur-driven experiences. The standard rear axle steering with 4.5-degree steering angle (upgradeable to 10 degrees via Mercedes me store) and MBUX AR navigation with live images are also part of this revision. MBUX Augmented Reality Navigation, navigates even in complex traffic situations and on the central display, the technology merges graphic navigation instructions and traffic information into live images.

The EQS 580 4MATIC ‘Celebration Edition’ is priced at Rs. 1.30 crores (all-India ex-showroom) and is limited to 50 units only.