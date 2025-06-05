Lotus introduces Emira V6 SE and Emira Turbo

The Emira is a mid-engine premium sports car that perfectly embodies the ongoing transformation of the Lotus business and brand. It features all the hallmarks that the automotive world has come to expect from a Lotus – striking design, thrilling dynamic performance delivering best-in-class ride and handling, outstanding aerodynamics and an unrivalled experience ‘For The Drivers’. Visually dramatic and sculpted like a true exotic, the Emira features a wide stance, muscular proportions, and a low-slung cabin that captures the spirit of a modern supercar. Yet it remains practical and refined —making it a compelling alternative in the world of high-performance sports cars.

All about Emira V6 SE and Emira Turbo

Now, Lotus unveils the all-new Emira V6 SE, the latest addition to the Emira line-up. The new model joins the existing range, which already includes the Turbo SE. At the same time, Lotus introduces a number of refinements across the Emira range. These include two new colours - EOS Green and Purple Haze metallic - and further optimisation of the cooling and transmission. In addition to the new Emira V6 SE and Turbo SE, the Emira Turbo joins the line-up as the entry point to the model range.

Emira V6 SE

The new Emira V6 SE builds on the pure driving pleasure Lotus is known for. The beloved six-cylinder powertrain of the Emira remains unchanged: a supercharged 3.5-litre V6 engine with 400 hp, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with LSD (Limited Slip Differential) as standard or an optional automatic transmission, allowing for a 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.3 seconds. The iconic V6 powertrain has been refined for even more emotional engagement, including the introduction of a new compression mount for the manual gearbox, resulting in more precise gear changes.

Also, optimised damper calibration and subtle adjustments in wheel alignment provide sharper handling and increased ride comfort. The car has two defined chassis and suspension settings. Tour is tuned for everyday road use, delivering the optimum blend of Lotus dynamic performance and handling with a more comfortable ride. Sports provides a slightly stiffer suspension set-up for enhanced dynamic capability and feel. Hydraulic steering provides excellent feedback for the driver.