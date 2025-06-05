Lotus introduces Emira V6 SE and Emira Turbo

The Emira is a mid-engine premium sports car that perfectly embodies the ongoing transformation of the Lotus business and brand. It features all the hallmarks that the automotive world has come to expect from a Lotus – striking design, thrilling dynamic performance delivering best-in-class ride and handling, outstanding aerodynamics and an unrivalled experience ‘For The Drivers’. Visually dramatic and sculpted like a true exotic, the Emira features a wide stance, muscular proportions, and a low-slung cabin that captures the spirit of a modern supercar. Yet it remains practical and refined —making it a compelling alternative in the world of high-performance sports cars.
Now, Lotus unveils the all-new Emira V6 SE, the latest addition to the Emira line-up. The new model joins the existing range, which already includes the Turbo SE. At the same time, Lotus introduces a number of refinements across the Emira range. These include two new colours - EOS Green and Purple Haze metallic - and further optimisation of the cooling and transmission. In addition to the new Emira V6 SE and Turbo SE, the Emira Turbo joins the line-up as the entry point to the model range.
Emira V6 SE
The new Emira V6 SE builds on the pure driving pleasure Lotus is known for. The beloved six-cylinder powertrain of the Emira remains unchanged: a supercharged 3.5-litre V6 engine with 400 hp, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with LSD (Limited Slip Differential) as standard or an optional automatic transmission, allowing for a 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.3 seconds. The iconic V6 powertrain has been refined for even more emotional engagement, including the introduction of a new compression mount for the manual gearbox, resulting in more precise gear changes.
Also, optimised damper calibration and subtle adjustments in wheel alignment provide sharper handling and increased ride comfort. The car has two defined chassis and suspension settings. Tour is tuned for everyday road use, delivering the optimum blend of Lotus dynamic performance and handling with a more comfortable ride. Sports provides a slightly stiffer suspension set-up for enhanced dynamic capability and feel. Hydraulic steering provides excellent feedback for the driver.
Emira Turbo
The Emira Turbo marks the entry point to the Emira lineup, designed for everyday usability while preserving the unmistakable Lotus driving thrill. It is powered by the same 4-cylinder twin-scroll turbo engine and 8-speed DCT gearbox as found in the Turbo SE, both sourced from technology partner AMG and achieves a 0-100 kp/h sprint in 4.4 seconds. The Emira Turbo features both Tour- and Sport driving modes, and high-performance components such as double wishbones, an integrated rear spoiler and electro-hydraulic power steering.
As standard, the Emira Turbo is richly equipped with modern safety technologies such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Warning and Fatigue Detection. In addition, driver comfort is provided by 12-way electrically adjustable seats with memory, a 190W audio system, and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Optionally, customers can choose packages such as the Convenience Pack, Extended Co-Driver Pack and Extended Lower Black Pack, which further enhance both functionality and appearance. Externally, the Emira Turbo stands out with Turbo badges, yellow-black Lotus emblems and satin silver details.
Racing Line
Finally, Lotus launches the Racing Line. For enthusiasts who want to give their Emira an extra sporty look, Lotus introduces the Racing Line design option, available on the Turbo SE and V6 SE. Racing Line adds a subtle, lower pinstripe in yellow, red or silver, perfectly matched to the colour of the brake callipers - the mirror caps get the same accent colour.
Racing Line badges with a matching accent, high-gloss black wheels and a black and silver exterior logo complete the dynamic look. Inside, it is further enhanced by a special interior badge and stitching in the chosen accent colour, creating a perfect match.
Hand-built at the historic Lotus facility in Hethel, where the brand has produced sports cars since 1966, the Emira benefits from state-of-the-art production methods that enhance both quality and efficiency. It’s the perfect expression of Lotus’ ‘For The Drivers’-mentality —where heritage meets innovation.