750S Le Mans special edition celebrates 30th anniversary of McLaren’s iconic debut victory

On June 18, 1995 McLaren F1 GTR #59 - driven by JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas and Masanori Sekiya - won the gruelling 24-hour race, joined by three more McLaren F1 GTRs in the top five placings. Just days before the 30th anniversary, two McLaren GT3 EVO cars – based on the 750S - will compete for LMGT3 honours at this year’s edition of the endurance classic.

The McLaren 750S Le Mans pays homage to the iconic #59 F1 GTR with matching Le Mans Grey exterior paint – with the option of McLaren Orange also available - roof scoop and 5-spoke LM wheels. It will also feature the new MSO High Downforce Kit (HDK), which adds visual drama to the 750S with a raised carbon fibre Active Rear Spoiler with integral endplates.