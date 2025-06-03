New Bentayga Speed: The most powerful and dynamic Bentayga yet

Of the three driving modes available to drivers of the new Bentayga Speed, both COMFORT and BENTLEY modes remain unchanged in calibration compared with other Bentayga models, to retain exceptional day-to-day and grand touring competency. SPORT mode however is significantly enhanced, delivering increased steering response, roadholding and driver connection, enhanced by a 15% increase in suspension damping stiffness. Enhanced SPORT mode enables the driver to exploit the power of the V8 engine more fully when cornering and to experience the exceptionally agile turn-in capabilities of brake torque vectoring.

For the ultimate in braking capability and driver engagement, optional carbon ceramic brakes allow the selection of ESC Dynamic in SPORT mode, which relaxes ESC intervention to permit exhilarating drift angles or power-on oversteer where appropriate. Torque vectoring by brake allows for a sharper turn-in, and more power to be put to the road during corner exit – with improved driver confidence going hand-in-hand with the extra agility. Also included in ESC Dynamic programming is Launch Control, a first for any Bentayga model.

The Bentayga Speed now includes all-wheel steering. At low and medium speeds, the rear wheels are steered in the opposite direction to the front wheels to aid a rapid change of direction, noticeably increasing the feeling of agility and reducing the turning circle. The steering feels sharper, and a commensurate increase in steering feel provides greater driver confidence. At high speeds, the rear wheels steer in the same direction as the front, to improve stability.

Taken together, the new SPORT mode enhancements, optional carbon ceramic brakes, ESC Dynamic software and all-wheel steering set new levels of agility, roadholding and driver engagement. As the performance flagship of the line-up, Bentayga Speed simply recalibrates all one’s expectations of handling, roadholding, acceleration and steering response for a luxury SUV.