Tata’s Harrier.ev unleashes a Bold New League of SUVs

Tata Motors has launched the Harrier.ev - India’s most powerful, most capable, and most intelligent SUV yet. Crafted to embody the SUV of tomorrow, the Harrier.ev ushers in a new mindset—where capability meets sophistication. It’s an SUV, that doesn’t make you choose between adventure and indulgence; it delivers both. From conquering untamed terrains to gliding through urban landscapes, the Harrier.ev envelops every journey in a cocoon of unmatched luxury. With 504 Nm torque and a QWD dual-motor, the Harrier.ev is the best homegrown SUV in India, yet.
Powered by the next-gen acti.ev+ pure EV architecture, it’s an SUV in a league of its own – capable of super-sprinting from 0-100 km/h in just a segment-best 6.3 seconds with boost mode. Its six advanced terrain modes coupled with exceptional ground clearance allows the Harrier.ev to decimate roads less travelled, all while its occupants indulge in opulent luxury inside the Zenith Suite, aided by an advanced collection of features that are not just segment-first or industry-first, but even world-first. It is the most intelligent SUV created by Tata Motors - from Digi Access using Ultra Wide Band for hands-free unlocking, to an e-Valet, to a 540° Surround View system that reveals even what’s underneath, this tech first product is designed not just to assist, but to anticipate.
Furthermore, underscoring its confidence in the maturity of battery technology and dedication to an effortless ownership experience, Tata Motors has introduced a lifetime warranty on the battery pack of the Harrier.ev, bringing peace of mind to the EV community.
The Harrier.ev is a premium lounge on wheels that elevates comfort to a new standard. The Zenith Suite delivers indulgent detailing and thoughtful ergonomics, making every journey a luxurious retreat. You get Memory seats and ORVM, Powered and ventilated front seats, Power BOSS mode for extended rear legroom, Rear comfort headrests and center armrest with cupholders, Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, Wireless charging and 65W USB fast chargers, Rear sunshades for privacy and glare reduction. Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) power sharing
Taking forward Tata Motors’ safety DNA, Harrier.ev offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intelligent assistance and robust protection features like a HD Rear-view mirror (e-IRVM) with Digital Video Recorder, 7 airbags (6 standard + knee airbag), ADAS Level 2 with 20+ features, Transparent mode with 540° Clear View Assist and 360° 3D camera and a host of more features.
Prices start at INR 21.49 lakhs, ex-showroom.