Tata’s Harrier.ev unleashes a Bold New League of SUVs

The Harrier.ev is a premium lounge on wheels that elevates comfort to a new standard. The Zenith Suite delivers indulgent detailing and thoughtful ergonomics, making every journey a luxurious retreat. You get Memory seats and ORVM, Powered and ventilated front seats, Power BOSS mode for extended rear legroom, Rear comfort headrests and center armrest with cupholders, Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, Wireless charging and 65W USB fast chargers, Rear sunshades for privacy and glare reduction. Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) power sharing

Taking forward Tata Motors’ safety DNA, Harrier.ev offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intelligent assistance and robust protection features like a HD Rear-view mirror (e-IRVM) with Digital Video Recorder, 7 airbags (6 standard + knee airbag), ADAS Level 2 with 20+ features, Transparent mode with 540° Clear View Assist and 360° 3D camera and a host of more features.

Prices start at INR 21.49 lakhs, ex-showroom.