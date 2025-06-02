Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches Fortuner and Legender Neo Drive 48V variants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the introduction of the Fortuner and Legender in a new Neo Drive avatar/grade. Equipped with an advanced 48‑Volt system, the new Neo Drive Variants offer improved fuel efficiency, enhanced driving performance, and greater comfort—delivering a more refined experience in urban settings and off-road conditions.

All you need to know about the new Fortuner and Legender Neo Drive 48V variants of Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Since its debut in 2009, the Toyota Fortuner has set the benchmark in the premium SUV segment, celebrated for its bold design, formidable performance, and unmatched all-terrain capability. Over the years, the SUV has built a strong and loyal following, from urban adventurers to hardcore off-road enthusiasts. Together with its stylish and feature-enhanced counterpart, the Legender, the Fortuner embodies Toyota’s core values of Quality, Durability, Reliability, and a relentless focus on customer-centric innovation.

Aimed to offer better fuel economy and lower emissions, the Neo Drive variants come equipped with Toyota’s powerful 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine now paired with a 48-Volt system, featuring a belt-integrated starter generator and lithium-ion battery. This hybrid assist delivers smoother low-end acceleration, quieter operation, and improved efficiency. Similar to one of the features of a hybrid electric systems, the battery is charged during deceleration, efficiently regenerating braking energy which would otherwise be lost, whilst also adding additional braking performance. The new Smart Idle Start-Stop function further improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions by switching off the engine when stationary.

Moreover, the enhanced efficiency and driving performance do not compromise payload capacity, outstanding durability and its mighty off-road performance, thus guaranteeing to be a formidable mobility provider for diverse needs. Additionally, the Multi-Terrain Select system intelligently adjusts throttle response, braking, and traction control to optimize performance across various terrains.

While the Fortuner retains its bold, purposeful appeal for those who venture off the beaten path, the Legender delivers a more dynamic and premium presence with its striking dual-tone body colours, split LED headlamps, and sleeker fascia. Both models feature dual-tone leather upholstery, soft-touch materials, and ergonomic seating for enhanced long-distance comfort.

Like all Toyota offerings where safety continues to be a hallmark, the Fortuner and Legender too offer a host of features that include: seven airbags, ABS , Vehicle Stability Control with Brake Assist, WIL Concept Seats, Hill Assist Control, TRC (Traction Control System), Child Restraint System, Front Row Seatbelts with Pre-Tensioner + Force Limiter, Speed Auto Lock with Emergency Unlock amongst host of other essentials.