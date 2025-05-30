Mahindra Thar ROXX brings Dolby Atmos for an elevated entertainment experience

Dolby Laboratories, a global leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., have announced the debut of Dolby Atmos in the Mahindra Thar ROXX AX7L variant. This marks a first-of-its-kind innovation in the global SUV market — integrating 4-channel immersive audio powered by Dolby Atmos into a vehicle. The Thar ROXX redefines the aural experience on wheels. Whether you are cruising through urban streets or navigating remote trails, Dolby Atmos enhances every journey, allowing sound to move freely around you with unmatched depth and realism. With Gaana streaming integrated directly into the infotainment system, Thar ROXX owners can immerse themselves in Dolby Atmos music anytime, making every ride truly unforgettable.

This collaboration between Mahindra and Dolby sets a new benchmark for in-cabin technology — one that caters to the Global Indian consumer who desires performance, design, and an immersive digital lifestyle. Furthermore, Mahindra has ramped up production of the Thar ROXX, equipped with Dolby Atmos, to meet overwhelming demand. This ensures customers can enjoy the unmatched thrill and innovation of ‘the SUV’ with a reduced waiting time.