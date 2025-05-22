Tata Motors launches the all-new Altroz – Multi-Powertrain lineup with petrol, diesel and iCNG options

The Altroz has firmly established itself as a benchmark in the premium hatchback segment. Being the first and only one in its category to have received 5-star GNCAP rating, it set new standards in safety early on. Building on this strong foundation, the All-New Altroz now elevates the game with a bold new expression of premiumness.

It features segment-first design elements such as flush door handles and Infinity connected LED tail lamps, while Luminate LED headlamps with integrated DRLs and a striking 3D front grille add to its sophisticated road presence. Inside, the executive lounge-style rear seats with enhanced thigh support, the soft-touch Grand Prestigia dashboard, ambient lighting, and spacious layout together create an indulgent, refined cabin experience.