Tata Motors launches the all-new Altroz – Multi-Powertrain lineup with petrol, diesel and iCNG options

Ushering in a new era of premiumness with its striking design, luxurious interiors, and advanced features, the All-New Altroz is designed to captivate and is built on the core pillars of Premium Design, Unmatched Safety, Cutting-edge Technology, and Thrilling Performance. From its refreshed exterior and luxurious tech-rich cabin to its enhanced connectivity and expanded multi-powertrain line-up — now featuring an AMT option for the first time — the Altroz is engineered to turn everyday drives into extraordinary journeys.
The Altroz has firmly established itself as a benchmark in the premium hatchback segment. Being the first and only one in its category to have received 5-star GNCAP rating, it set new standards in safety early on. Building on this strong foundation, the All-New Altroz now elevates the game with a bold new expression of premiumness.
It features segment-first design elements such as flush door handles and Infinity connected LED tail lamps, while Luminate LED headlamps with integrated DRLs and a striking 3D front grille add to its sophisticated road presence. Inside, the executive lounge-style rear seats with enhanced thigh support, the soft-touch Grand Prestigia dashboard, ambient lighting, and spacious layout together create an indulgent, refined cabin experience.
Offered in Petrol, segment’s only Diesel and Tata Motors’ leading iCNG twin cylinder technology, the All – New Altroz will also be available in a variety of transmission options: a 5-speed manual, a refined 6-speed DCA, and a new 5-speed AMT — bringing the convenience of automatic transmission within reach of more customers.
At the heart of the new Altroz is a best-in-segment digital experience. The 10.25-inch Ultra View infotainment system by Harman is seamlessly paired with a full-digital HD 10.25-inch cluster with real-time navigation view. Other highlights include a 360° Surround View Camera with Blind View Monitor, Voice-enabled Electric Sunroof, Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Wireless charging and dual 65W Type C fast chargers, Air Purifier and Express Cooling for Indian summers and iRA Connected Vehicle Technology with 50+ features
Prices start at INR 6.89 lakhs, ex-showroom