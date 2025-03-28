The addition of a panoramic sunroof to even the base variants makes this SUV stand out in an overcrowded market

MG Astor, India’s First Car with AI Personal Assistant is now being called by its manufacturer as ‘The Blockbuster SUV’. The compamy has announced a bold new stance for the MG Astor MY2025 Edition. The vehicle is now the only SUV in its segment to offer a panoramic sunroof under INR 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom) with its new Shine variant. Further, the Select variant comes in with six airbags and premium Ivory Leatherette seats, for enhanced safety and comfort. SUV enthusiasts can visit their nearest JSW MG Motor India dealerships to enquire and book ‘The Blockbuster SUV’ at a starting price of INR 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 MG Astor is available with 1.5L MT & CVT and 1.3 Turbo AT powertrains.

‘The Blockbuster SUV’ comes with over 50 Safety features, with the premium interiors and panoramic sunroof elevating the memorable driving experience to a new level of comfort. With a host of features paired with a pleasurable driving experience, it is also the first SUV in India to get a personal AI assistant and a host of 14 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.You also get advanced teach features – Ventilated Seats in the front row, Wireless Charger, Wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play, and Auto-dimming IRVM for additional security and convenience, along with an updated i-SMART 2.0 with Advanced User Interface for a holistic driving experience and 80+ connected features for a seamless and convenient driving experience. Among its standout features is the JIO Voice Recognition system, enabling advanced voice commands for Weather, Cricket updates, Calculator, Clock, Date/Day information, Horoscope, Dictionary, News and knowledge. The Anti-Theft feature, coupled with Digital Key functionality, ensures security even without a network connection