India Bike Week 2025 returns to Goa this December for its 12th edition

The 12th edition of Asia’s largest celebration of motorcycling culture returns in Vagator, will feature exciting new experiences, expanded arenas and fresh collaborations. The iconic festival will once again transform the city into the epicentre of biking enthusiasm, uniting riders, motorcycle clubs, and two-wheeler aficionados from across the country. Over two days, attendees can expect a dynamic celebration of community, camaraderie and all things motorcycling.
In terms of races, IBW Flat Track Race by Harley-Davidson is a one-make race using custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles. Qualifying rounds are on Dec 12, with semi-finals and finals on Dec 13. The prize pool for the top three racers is a grand prize of ₹10 lakh.
IBW Hill Climb and IBW Dirt Dash are also signature grassroots racing events, which test riders' skill and endurance, are also expected to return. One can also experience Mentorship Ride with Maral Yazarloo. The legendary overlander will lead a selective Mumbai-to-Goa ride along the Konkan coast starting December 10 to mentor serious riders.
IBW Big Trip, curated by Candida Louis, is a stage that will feature talks and stories from inspiring Indian overlanders. Other experts like Marc Travels and Sharath Shenoy are also expected to curate rides and sessions. The festival will also witness India debut and launch of Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr, an adventure-touring motorcycle is expected at the festival.
Three finalists participating in the Jameson IBW Bike Build Off will receive a ₹1.5 lakh budget and a new Harley-Davidson X440 to customize. The winner gets an all-expenses-paid trip to the Adventure Bike Rider Festival in the UK (June 2026) to showcase their build. The Collectors & Mod Bikes Show, curated by Yogi Chabria (YC Design), features rare collections and modified motorcycles.
Currently, IBW Chai & Pakoda Rides, an annual pre-event tradition, is rolling out across 20 cities in the lead-up to the main festival in Goa on December 12-13, 2025. These popular Sunday morning rides are a great opportunity to meet fellow riders, enjoy a community breakfast and participate in fun moto-games before the main Goa event.
Early Bird Tickets are live till October 19, on the official website. Standard ticket pricing and categories would follow shortly after. The full artist line-up for the live music stages is typically announced closer to the event date.
