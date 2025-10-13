India Bike Week 2025 returns to Goa this December for its 12th edition

In terms of races, IBW Flat Track Race by Harley-Davidson is a one-make race using custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles. Qualifying rounds are on Dec 12, with semi-finals and finals on Dec 13. The prize pool for the top three racers is a grand prize of ₹10 lakh.

IBW Hill Climb and IBW Dirt Dash are also signature grassroots racing events, which test riders' skill and endurance, are also expected to return. One can also experience Mentorship Ride with Maral Yazarloo. The legendary overlander will lead a selective Mumbai-to-Goa ride along the Konkan coast starting December 10 to mentor serious riders.