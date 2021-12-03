What is Royal Enfield’s SG650 like?

The SG650 Concept is the result of a challenge set to Royal Enfield’s Industrial Design Team by Mark Wells, Chief of Design. The idea behind this concept is to celebrate transition, however keeps the core of Royal Enfield intact. The result is a drool-worthy motorcycle that is a showcase of what the future of Royal Enfield could look like!

Keeping Royal Enfield’s 120-year iconic DNA intact is a big task, especially when you are looking at the future, however the SG650 Concept is the perfect neo-retro interpretation of what such a bike should look like. It is unique, yet keeps a lot of Royal Enfield elements intact, including the 650 cc engine that power the Interceptor and Continental GT.

The key concept of transition is conveyed throughout the motorcycle; from the choice of aesthetic finishes to the materials that are used. From the heritage-inspired polished aluminium front end, flowing into the futuristic, digital graphic on the tank, this is a fine example of how the team has brought the old and new together.

As for the bike itself, it is rather special as it sports a number of one-off fabricated components that include the tank made from a solid block of aluminium, wheel rims with integrated ABS, bespoke brake calipers, all-new handlebars as well as the all-aluminium switch cubes. Graphically, the black out 650 Twin engine and exhaust system compliment the bike’s retro-futuristic look as well as highlights the theme of digital transformation.

No doubt, the end result is a bike that commands your attention. It is a stunning creation that we can only wish eventually makes it to series production. Knowing Royal Enfield, that actually might not be such a big demand for they have surprised us in the past!

