Honda’s powerful and sporty CBR650R is potent and extremely quick off the mark

The Honda CBR650R is a legend in its own right. Known for its exemplary riding experience coupled with a potent motor and drop-dead gorgeous styling cues, this bike has a solid fan following across the globe. Now available in India in its 2022 model year avatar, the new CBR650R is a bike that is born to delight.

To be sold exclusively through Honda’s Big Wing showrooms, the new CBR650R has been brought into India as a completely knocked down unit (CKD), which has helped keep the pricing in check. As far as the design is concerned, the Honda CBR650R gets new upper and lower fairings that give it a more muscular stance than its predecessor. The seat is nice and compact, and the truncated rear gives the bike a rather purposeful look — like it is meant to be on a track!

Honda has also given the new CBR650R sporty new graphics and orange highlights that bring out its sporty appeal. Powering the bike is a 649cc, DOHC 16-valve engine that has been tuned to deliver 87 PS of power and 57.5 Nm of torque. The four-cylinder unit is a gem of an engine, and it takes the CBR650R into a realm of its own in the middleweight sports bike category.

The bike is touted to be rather potent and extremely quick off the mark and is said to deliver an adrenaline rush that matches what people have come to expect from a midsize Honda sports bike. It is a thrilling ride that draws its inspiration from Honda’s experience of motorsport, and you can be rest assured that with this bike, you not only will turn heads, but will have a legendary machine in your garage.

The Honda CBR650R is priced at INR 9.35 lakh.

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)