The eighth edition of India Bike Week has a mind-blowing lineup of events for bikers this year!

The Ride to IBW is just the beginning of a daring voyage that begins with a ride to Goa and culminates with a flurry of activities that are not for the timid and entice the free spirit of brave riders. Asia's largest motorcycle festival, India Bike Week, draws over 20,000 motorcycle lovers from all across the nation and abroad.

The motorcycling community in India will call India Bike Week home for two days straight. IBW 2022 promises to be the best motorcycle weekend of the year with the top names in bike design and manufacturing, the showcase of desirable classic and custom machines, a wide range of biker gifts on sale, Big Trip stories, delicious food, live music performances by bands and track experiences.

Rides and races

IBW 2022 will have five tracks and races for all motorcycle fans; whether you're a Big ADV rider or a Moto Cross aficionado, there is a track for you. The Mud Rush is an exhilaration across loose sand with some unexpected twists and turns. Likewise, in Hill Climb, the fastest driver up a hill wins the race.

Ladakh Tent

The Moto League 2022 comprises individuals and organisations that have developed the motorcycle subculture over the past 20 years and are responsible for carrying on the Indian moto scene's history. These motorcycle veterans will moderate discussions with owners of biker cafes, founders of the first motorcycle clubs, and coordinators of adventure bike trips.

IBW personnel

The festival encourages locals to get involved and share their own, distinctive stories at IBW. A Motography Show by motorcyclists will be presented at Jameson Connect at Howling Dog Bar, followed by a Mod Bike Show, a venue for showcasing and discussing custom-built vehicles.

Bonanza of music

Music enthusiasts will not be let down by this year's concerts. Lagori & Teri Miko are the stars, with Easy Wanderings & DJ Mojo Jo Jo on the Main Stage, DJ Unnayaana & Uday Benegal for the Ladakh Tent, and DJ Ayesha Pramanik for the Jameson Howling Dog Bar rounding out the artiste lineup.

Food festival: Jameson's The Big Forkers Meat Fest

The Big Forkers Meat Fest, a segment devoted to the art of curing, grilling, and barbecuing meats in India, is this year's particular attraction because barbecues hold a unique place in the hearts of bikers.

Ride-outs by IBW

After parties, brunches, Kayakin' Rides with Sahasea, and the Secret Trails ride with the Goa Motorcycling Club, bikers will discover the hidden jewels of Goa and go on a Flavours of Goa ride with Chef Marlon.

