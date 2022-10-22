Indulge turns 15: Here are some of the bestsellers and a few upcoming adventure motorcycles

When it comes to setting out on an adventure on two wheels, having the right motorcycle that can handle rough terrain, carry your gear and deliver in terms of performance is a must. Adventure motorcycling is a fast-growing community in India and manufacturers offer a choice of premium bikes for enthusiasts to choose from, and the range is quite widespread! We have listed out some of the hottest bikes you can opt for if you are looking for that ultimate set of wheels that let you explore the unknown.

Ducati Multistrada V4

The fourth generation of Multistrada is one of the most sought-after premium adventure bikes globally and it is available in India, as well. The Multistrada V4 is effective on all types of roads, thanks to the dynamic qualities and smooth delivery of the V4 Granturismo engine. The bike features state-of-the-art technology: it is the first motorcycle in the world equipped with front and rear radar, with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) systems. For the electronic package, the main update lies in a new semi-automatic function of the electronic suspension for the Multistrada V4 S, called Minimum Preload. This feature allows you to reduce the height of the motorcycle and makes it easier and safer to place your feet on the ground during city use or when manoeuvring at a low speed, especially with a passenger on board. The new Multistrada comes with a host of travel accessories that include aluminium side panniers and top case with a considerable total luggage capacity of 117 litres. To further increase practicality, internal bags are also available as an accessory, made of resistant waterproof fabric with heat-sealed seams. These bags are created to make the most of the available space and keep everything in order inside the cases.

Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph Motorcycles’ internationally acclaimed Tiger range consists of motorcycles that are built to go the distance while offering world-conquering comfort, class leading technology, highest levels of equipment and unbeatable power. The new Tiger 1200 offers an all-new design for increased practicality along with an all-new 1160cc T-plane triple engine designed to offer a new character with an uneven firing order. It also features class-leading specification of equipment for enhanced riding experience and 50+ dedicated genuine Triumph accessories that are aimed to enhance the capability, comfort, style of the motorcycle, while at the same time integrating technology and protection, that allows for custom ride settings, ensuring a better riding experience.

KTM 390

Adventure When it comes to the sub 400 segment of adventure motorcycles, the KTM 390 Adventure is the bike that sets the benchmark. It is an outstanding machine that has the DNA of the larger adventure bikes from KTM and is able to deal with an ample amount of dirt with ease. For many, the KTM 390 Adventure is the ultimate adventure bike that lets you go out and explore the unknown and come back with a brilliant story to tell! The bike is powered by a 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 43.5 PS of power and 37 Nm of peak torque. It has a lean sensitive ABS with Motorcycle Traction Control and the bike has been strengthened for tougher riding conditions. This includes stronger wheels as well as a Dakar Rally-proven chassis and architecture. The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure gets disc brakes on both wheels, street and offroad traction control for added potential as a touring machine, and a large 14.5 litre fuel tank that allows you to ride for up to 400 km on a single tank!

BMW G310 GS

The BMW Motorrad G310 GS is the smallest adventure bike from the German manufacturer. In terms of styling, the bike borrows a lot of its signature design elements from the larger GS series bikes that have dominated offroad challenges globally. These elements include the upright riding position, wide handlebars, high mudguard, sleek body line and upswept exhaust. The bike can also be kitted out with accessories that include travel panniers that mount on the back easily. The G310 GS comes fitted with the same 313cc motor that does duty in other G310 models like the 310RR as well as the 310R. The engine delivers a solid output of 33.5 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. As far as features are concerned, the BMW G310 GS gets a 19 inch/17-inch wheel combination, upside down front forks, a monoshock rear suspension, disc brakes on both wheels and it boasts of a solid build quality.

Honda Africa Twin

Honda launched the 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India recently. The bike has received its first major style makeover since it was launched in 2020. Powering the bike is a 1082cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that delivers 98 bhp of power and 103 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with either a manual transmission or the legendary DCT unit. The Africa Twin is a feature rich bike and comes with a twin-pod LED headlamp, adjustable windscreen, and tubeless tyre compatible wire-spoke wheels. Electronic rider aids include the six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit, ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Bluetooth Connectivity, as well as four riding modes that allow you to explore the unknown with ease. The modes on offer are — tour, urban, gravel, and off-road. The Honda Africa Twin is a high-end bike that wins you over with its ability to traverse over the harshest of terrain in style!

Kawasaki Versys

The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 is a fine Japanese touring machine. It draws its design inspiration from the larger Versys 1000 and looks rather sharp. Key changes to the 2022 version include the twin-pod head light layout which sports a more angular look, a new redesigned windscreen that comes with an adjustment mechanism, so that the rider can optimise the angle according to their need, and it also benefits from a colour TFT display. The Versys 650 comes with a large 21-litre fuel tank that allows it to go the distance. It rides on 17-inch alloys and sports large Brembo disc brakes on both wheels. The bike also boasts of an aluminium swingarm and an underbelly exhaust. The revised feature list includes full-LED lighting, a Bluetoothenabled colour-TFT display, and new switchgear. As for the engine, it remains the same as the outgoing model, however it is BS6 compliant. The 649cc parallel-twin motor delivers 65.7 bhp and 61Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield has already tasted success with the Himalayan 411 and the Scrambler 411 which is largely based on the Himalayan. The next bike that they are getting ready to launch is the more powerful version of the Himalayan, namely the 450. As the name suggests, this bike will get a bigger 450cc motor and have a substantial increase in power and torque figures as compared to the existing bike. It will slot in the adventure-tourer category and will compete against international bikes like the KTM 390 Adventure. From a design perspective, it is expected to retain the upright position that the Himalayan is known for, however the front end has been revised and looks a little more chunky than the current model. Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Himalayan 450 in early 2023.

