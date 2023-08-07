Has Honda's unruly machine finally got under the skin of Marc Marquez?

Marc Marquez has been to hell and back since his career-changing accident at Jerez in 2020. But it seems that even the rider with the most ruthless mindset can have a tough time dealing with a motorcycle that is unrideable.

On the grid, before the British MotoGP began, the older Marquez was asked by a prominent media what his position was about the changing weather at Silverstone.

"There is potential for a flag-to-flag race today, you are the best in the world that we’ve ever seen at that. Are you hoping for a little bit of rainfall?" interviewer Michael Laverty asked Marquez to which the eight-time world champion responded "I was the best..."

This comment made it clear just how heartbroken Marc is with the way things are going at Repsol Honda. With only one win to its credit, thanks to Alex Rins' masterclass at COTA, Honda is struggling, mush like Yamaha while the European manufacturers are locking out the front rows on a regular basis.

Marc Marquez, in particular, has found it very hard to ride the HRC machine, for he has not finished a feature race in 2023 yet. This certainly is a new low in his illustrious career in the premier class that began a decade ago in 2013.