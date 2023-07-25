Honda ends rumours, admits Alex Rins has an offer from Yamaha

Honda looks set to lose Alex Rins as it has admitted that the Spanish rider has received an offer from Yamaha for next season. The admission has come from none other than Lucio Cecchinello, the LCR team owner.

Speaking to a popular website, Lucio said, "He (Alex Rins) has received an offer from Yamaha. Negotiations have started with them and with Honda by his representative, although I am not part of this process."

When asked if a decision has been made by Rins on the proposal, Lucio said, "I have no definitive information, I can only say that for us it would be a shame to lose Alex because he is a very good rider. He is taking his time to reflect and understand what the best solution is."

But having been a Honda man for close to two decades, the LCR boss said it makes sense for Rins to stay with Honda next year. "Certainly continuing the project with Honda makes sense, he has already won a race, and the bike will grow faster than expected with a renewed commitment from HRC. On the other hand, Yamaha offers him a place in an official team, so probably the conditions will be different."

Despite being contracted to Honda until the end of 2024, there seems to be a clause which Rins can use to leave for another team. Lucio explains, "Alex signed a contract with HRC that included two seasons, 2023 and 2024, but an exit option in case he received an offer from a factory team. Already last year a marriage had been attempted between Rins and Yamaha, which had broken up because of Franco Morbidelli. So his manager had wanted this option."

Alex Rins got married over the weekend and was expected to return for the upcoming round at Silverstone set to take place between August 4 and 6. However, it has come to light that Iker Lecuona will be replacing him for the British Grand Prix.