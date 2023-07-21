Joan Mir to forfeit Honda relationship to hop on a Ducati?

Joan Mir might be contracted to HRC, but it seems that he does not want to continue riding the Japanese manufacturer's prototype racing machine - the RC213 V.

Injured at Mugello, the 2020 championship winner, has yet to find full confindence when on the HRC racer, the kind of confidence that will land a rider race wins and goad him into fighting for the championship.

Unlike his time at Suzuki, Joan has had to endure numerous falls and subsequently, injuries. Similarly, he has had to be content with fighting lower down the pecking order for all of this season.

Thus far, the number 36 rider has only accumulated five points and is currently eleventh in the rider championship order, which does not reflect the talent he has at his disposal.

It seems as if Joan Mir, like many other riders, would do anything to be on a Ducati that is performing well in all conditions despite the riding style of its various pilots.

Whether the Majorcan will be ready to let go of his official salary and factory rider status to ride an independent Ducati (all official Desmosedicis are accounted for), is an unknown. The independent Ducati that is available at the moment is Fabio Di Giannantonio's Gresini.

It is not clear whether that bike will go to Mir, as Franco Morbidelli of Yamaha is also in contention for the same machine. As it turns out, Joan is also in talks with one other team, on that is predominantly blue. So, he might just be able to tear up his contract and vacate Honda's motorhome at the end of this season.