This Is It Café offers delectable multicuisine eats and craft coffees 

Sainikpuri is one of the most picturesque localities to visit in Hyderabad, especially during the monsoon thanks to the lush greenery amplifying the beauty of the season. We visited the latest hangout spot in the area on a cool evening and were welcomed by the warm and inviting ambiance. We took a spot at the beautiful brick-walled outdoor space even as a mild drizzle made the leaves sway gently around us.

We perused through the menu featuring multi-cuisine delicacies across continental and Pan-Asian eats. We called for the highly recommended Korean Spicy Fried Chicken alongside a pot of steaming hot Kahwa from the beverage menu that featured Himalayan teas and craft coffees in several roasts and nitrobrews. The sweet-spicy chicken was quite enjoyable, prompting us to polish it off within minutes of arrival. Next, we ordered the Butter Chicken Wala Pizza served fresh out of the wood-fired oven. The flavours were subtle, with both the toppings and base complementing each other — a refreshing change from over the top Indian flavoured pizzas.

Rock Shremp Tempura Sushi

Spicy Korean Fried Chicken

Nursing our cups of hot Kahwa, we walked through the tastefully decorated two-level café. The eclectic mix of art prints featuring pop art to Picasso made the space feel like a cosy home as the rain poured outside.

Butter Chicken Wala Pizza

Shortly after, a portion of steamed Celery Spiced Chicken Dumplings sitting pretty in a bamboo basket arrived. Striking a delicate balance of umami flavours, the dumplings remained our favourite. “Our pan-Asian delicacies and continental breakfast options are popular with customers, and we often find folks travelling from far off locations to visit the café,” shares Manikantan Ramesh, Sous Chef at This Is It. We also tried the Rock Shrimp Tempura Sushi that was decently portioned. The crunchysoft small bites made for an enjoyable dish to end our meal at the uber inviting space.

Rs 1,900 for two.

At Sainikpuri

