Good Indian boasts ensembles that can spruce up your glam game at the gym

You cannot not be style-forward at the gym. Gone are the days when a basic T-shirt paired with figure-fitting leggings complemented with a tight ponytail could work. Now, you need a spruced-up wardrobe with bright-coloured co-ord sets, cute oversized tees and humble white socks to pull to the knee. But at the heart of this gym glam lies comfort. You cannot get your squats and pull-ups right if the outfits aren’t comfortable enough.

Good Indian, an athleisure and activewear brand, offers silhouettes that are comfortable and stylish. Fairly new to the workout wear circuit, the brand works with sustainable fabrics like recycled polyester — made from PET plastic bottles and French terry — and co-founder Avneesh Gadgil takes great pride in this feat.

He talks to us about the importance of the right gear in one’s fitness journey and says, “there is a relationship between the body and the clothes you wear especially for exercise. The fabric needs to feel good on the skin and also in return be an accessory of self-expression.”

Avneesh also shares that good-fitting clothes are important not just for functionality but also to contribute physiologically. “They provide comfort, freedom of movement, performance enhancement, safety, psychological boosts and allow for personal expression. By choosing the right activewear that fits well, supports your activities and makes you feel good, you set yourself up for a more enjoyable and successful fitness experience.”

Ensembles from the collection

Their current collection features sports bras, T-shirts, moisture-wicking leggings and running shorts in their activewear section and as for athleisure essentials, you can expect comfortable joggers and plain cotton tees.

Speaking to us about the colour palette, Avneesh reveals that the brand has introduced shades that go beyond the usual workout staples. “We have Powder Pink and Sunrise Orange which are big hits. Apart from that, our black is not the usual black. We wanted a unique shade of black which we call Charcoal Black. We also have a nice ivory white (off-white) and use gray mélange,” he shares.

What further sets Good Indian apart is its packaging. Each delivery package comes with a pouch of spinach seeds and perfectly justifies their Push The Good tagline. “We feel that packaging is the first touch-point where customers get to feel the brand ethos. We include seeds in every packaging as a small gesture to have our customers plant and do a good deed,” Avneesh concludes.

