Sunoh Studio's latest edit, Shukran, boasts timeless designs to be passed down through generations

Launched in 2019, Sunoh Studio has established its name amongst minimalist patrons within a short span of time. The designs, helmed by co-founders Gaurav Digga and Sana Digga are intrinsic and timeless. They celebrate feminity and approach the buying habits of urban Indian women with a sustainable mindset.

As for their latest collection titled Shukran, they are offering traditional silhouettes that celebrate year-long elegance with its part muted and part vibrant colour palette. Much like the previous collections, Shukran boasts straight-cut suits with pants but the highlight this time around are the angrakhas and A-line kurtas.

Also Read: Charu and Vasundhara’s latest collection is inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s work

Gaurav and Sana give us a deeper insight into the collection...

Shukran by Sunoh Studio

Take us through your brand journey. What was the idea behind the launch?

Sana was searching for a way to nurture her everlasting love for fashion and I wanted to include my love for photography into a tangible business so we decided to start Sunoh Studio, a minimalist and sustainable ethnic wear label in which we promote the beauty of traditional wear and timeless designs. The ideology behind creating timeless designs was to prolong the life of the garments which can be passed on to generations.

Tell us about Shukran and the idea behind it.

Similar to our previous collections, we have kept our designs minimalistic and elegant which can be used throughout the year for various occasions.

When it comes to the fabrics and the colour palette, what do you keep in mind to appeal to your customers?

For this collection, we have used pure chanderi fabric. The purpose behind using chanderi was to get the fabric that we can locally source. In addition, it is extremely lightweight and adds the right amount of glam and elegance to the entire ensemble. The colour palette we usually preferred had a mix of sombre and earthy tones whereas our new collection has comparatively vibrant hues like fuchsia, magenta, cerulean blue and more.

The use of golden motifs and detailing is very prominent. What inspired that?

We wanted to create a whole range of timeless and minimalistic designs which fit well in our customers' staple wardrobes and open an array of ways for them to experiment with them. At the same time, we wanted to add an element that represents the beauty of craftsmanship, thus we decided to use zardozi embroidery for detailing.

Also Read: Fashion designer Divya Aggarwal’s latest collection embraces the spirit of the ocean

Email: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @muskankhullar03