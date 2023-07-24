Alex Rins gets married over the weekend & so does Luca Marini!

LCR Honda rider Alex Rins got married to his partner Alexandra recently, while in a wheelchair and with crutches.

Also read: Joan Mir to forfeit Honda relationship to hop on a Ducati?

Despite his best efforts, it seems the Spaniard could not be devoid of the crutches. He had injured himself at Mugello that has kept him on the sidelines.

It is clear that Rins will not be taking part in the race at Silverstone, set to happen on August 6. However, what is not clear is his future.

Rins is expected to leave LCR Honda and join Yamaha owing to a clause in his contract, it was recently reported. He is expected to replace a struggling Franco Morbidelli who is linked to a seat at Ducati. But nothing seems set in stone at the moment.

Luca Marini also married his partner Marta in Italy

But Alex Rins was not the only rider to have gotten married over the weekend as VR46 rider and Valentino Rossi's half brother Luca Marini tied the knot with his partner Marta in Italy.

Also read: The exact moment Valentino Rossi decided to hang his leathers

The guests who were present included Valentino Rossi and fellow VR46 rider and title contender Marco Bezzecchi.