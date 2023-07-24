Shaya’s jewellery edit revives the lost legacy of Chalukya Queen Rani Lokmahadevi

In the realm of jewellery, silver once languished in obscurity, overshadowed by its more illustrious counterparts like gold, diamond and these days lab-grown diamonds. However, a breathtaking revival has dawned upon this precious metal and it owes its resurgence to bijouterie brand Shaya’s new collection that pays an ode to the legacy of the revered Chalukya queen, Rani Lokmahadevi.

Necklace inspired by Chalukya queen, Rani Lokmahadevi

As a notable patron of the arts, she was revered for her sagacity and philanthropy. She commissioned temples like the Virupaksha temple of Pattadakal which stands as a remarkable testament to her influence and enduring legacy, a rarity among medieval shrines commissioned by queens.

Not only does this architectural marvel serve as a wellspring of artistic inspiration for the designers, but it also invokes immense pride in the formidable women who envisioned and governed it. Incorporating the exquisite intricacies found in the temple's details, Shaya’s new edit presents pieces with dual-plated beads and coins. These coins bear embellished renditions of the sculptures adorning the temple, serving as a major muse for the stunning styling of their jewellery pieces.

Coin ring

Telling us about the inspiration, Mimi Hrahsel from Shaya shares, “the Virupaksha temple of Pattadakal is one of the few medieval shrines that was commissioned by a queen. Its architectural heritage is a rich source of inspiration for us not only from an artistic angle but also because we are really proud of the strong women who played a central role in creating and governing it. Our designs incorporate elements found in the temple details, with dual-plated beads and coins as the primary elements. We found major inspiration in the sculpture art and have embossed the coins with some of our favourites. The jewellery worn by the characters on the sculpture art is also a major source of inspiration for our styling and we’ve adapted them to suit modern sensibilities.”

Shreema Upadhyaya wearing new edit

In their latest campaign, the brand has joined forces with the eminent Bharatnatyam dancer, Shreema Upadhyaya, to eloquently narrate the queen's saga through the mesmerizing art of dance. In a splendid portrayal, Shreema artfully showcases Rani Lokmahadevi's attributes of intellect, wisdom, and her profound love for dance, music, art and architecture, thus paying a heartfelt tribute to her enduring legacy.

Coin ring

Central to the collection is the awe-inspiring Virupaksha temple, a testament to the queen's unwavering dedication to her husband's victories against the Pallavas. Taking inspiration from her indomitable fierceness, this new range emerges like a radiant beacon, shimmering and shining in the backdrop of the monsoon season. The designs are thoughtfully crafted for dressy occasions, effortlessly complementing ethnic and indo-western ensembles.

Hair bun accessories

By skillfully blending modern design sensibilities with a traditional flair, the collection gracefully bridges the realms of the past and the present, allowing wearers to become a part of the queen's timeless legacy. With each piece, they are invited to traverse the rich tapestry of history and revel in the essence of an extraordinary queen whose spirit continues to shine through the ages.

Rs. 650 onwards. Available online and in-stores.

