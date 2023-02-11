JawaYezdi Motorcycles announce two new additions to their portfolio

THE YEZDI ADVENTURE, as the name suggests, is a premium adventure motorcycle that competes against the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan. Now available in a bold new colour, namely Whiteout, it takes its inspiration from the snowy terrain of the mountains where a bike like this truly belongs. The Aventure is powered by a DOHC single-cylinder 334 cc petrol engine that delivers a peak power of 30.3 PS and a peak torque of 29.84 Nm. Built to deal with some of the harshest terrains the world can offer, the Adventure is definitely a go-to bike if you want to tame the mountains on two wheels and in this new colour, it looks absolutely stunning! The Yezdi Adventure.

Whiteout is priced at `2.14 lakh.

Also Read: Hop Electric launches a high-speed variant of its popular e-scooter, named the Hop Leo

Yezdi Scrambler Bold Black

The Yezdi Scrambler is the ideal retro bike that does it all. It is equally at home in the city and can handle a bit of offroading as well! Known for its nimbleness, lightweight and easy manoeuvrability in the city, the Scrambler is amongst the more popular Yezdi bikes currently being sold in the country. With the Bold Black colour scheme, Yezdi has looked at the night and stealth as the inspiration to go with the bike. Powering the Scrambler is the same DOHC single-cylinder 334cc petrol engine that goes into the Adventure, however, it has a slightly different state of tune as it delivers 29.1 PS of power and 28.2 Nm of torque.

The Yezdi Scrambler Bold Black is priced at `2.09 lakh