Hop Electric launches a high-speed variant of its popular e-scooter, named the Hop Leo  

HOP ELECTRIC IS amongst India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers and with the new high speed version of the Leo, the company is looking at attracting more buyers to their fold as it is also being offered at a rather cost-effective price.

Also read: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches the all-new Activa

The Hop Leo boasts of a true range of 120 km on a single charge. The e-scooter comes with the company’s e-flow technology voltage architecture of 72V and the motor has a peak 2200W capacity which drives 90 Nm of torque to the drive wheel. The BLDC hub motor is touted to be quite refined and ensures a smooth power delivery at all times. The Hop Leo comes fitted with a 2.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and it also gets a 850W charger that allows the battery to go from 0-80 per cent in just 2.5 hours.

Being the most powerful e-scooter in its segment, the Hop Leo is offered with four riding modes that include Eco, Power, Sport and Reverse. Add to that, the e-scooter boasts of an upright telescopic front fork and a hydraulic spring loaded rear shock absorber to ensure maximum comfort for the rider. Safety comes in the form of a combi-brake system which also offers regenerative braking to enhance the two-wheeler’s range. The Hop Leo rides on 10-inch wheels and boasts of a 160mm ground clearance.

Also read: India’s first commuter bike with ABS

It is a practical offering for those who need an easy way around their neighbourhood, or are looking for a suitable last-mile personal transport solution. With a price tag of just `1 lakh, it is quite the deal, for other such e-scooters are priced at least 20 per cent higher.