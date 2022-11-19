The new Ducati Scrambler becomes more modern, lighter, livelier, and accessible for daily use!

THE NEW GENERATION of the Ducati Scrambler has been completely redesigned. However, its DNA of being a fun-and-easy-to-ride motorcycle has been retained. Of course, the changes have made it a better bike and it will take the Scrambler legacy to new heights.

Style

The Ducati Scrambler retains its unique stance and is immediately recognisable. The front DRL is divided into four circular sectors which is a trademark of the Scrambler while the headlight retains the iconic ‘X’. The rear lights are now full LEDs as are the turn signals. The steel tank has been redesigned and is equipped with an interchangeable cover to allow for easier customisation. The Ducati Scrambler also gets a new 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster.

Chassis

The new Ducati Scrambler is lighter by 4 kilograms over its predecessor, and this has made a big impact on its overall dynamics. To achieve this, Ducati has updated and lightened the trellis frame of the bike. The swingarm is new and is now combined with a shock absorber repositioned towards the centre of the bike. The engine has also undergone some u p d a t e s that has reduced its weight. Finally, for a sportier feel, the rear frame is now separate from the main frame. Riding improvements also come from a slightly increased steering angle that contributes to ease of use both in manoeuvring and in city traffic. Newly designed wheels confirm the 18” and 17” sizes at the front and rear, respectively.

Engine

The Desmodue engine, which has always been a distinctive feature of the Ducati Scrambler, has received a series of updates and is 2.5 kilograms lighter than the previous generation bike. The air-cooled, two-valve twin-cylinder engine delivers a maximum power output of 73 hp and comes with a more compact clutch that allows for smoother gear transitions. The bike also benefits from Ducati Traction Control with two riding modes: Wet and Road.

Variants

Ducati will offer the new Scrambler in three distinct versions, namely the Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. The Icon version features a revised handlebar that is lower and closer to the rider and is available in a total of nine different liveries. The Scrambler Full Throttle is inspired by flat track racers, gets a grittier look and an added skid plate, a shorter front fender and a tail without a rear fender. The Nightshift is the most elegant one of the lot and it follows a design language inspired by Café Racers. The Ducati Scrambler Night shift features side number plates, a minimal front fender, no rear fender, black finishes for the aluminium aesthetic details, as well as compact LED turn signals.