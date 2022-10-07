KTM is out with the visually striking RC 200 and 390 GP edition that draws inspiration from their racing heritage

KTM India recently revealed the GP Edition versions of their popular RC range of motorcycles. Incidentally, the GP Edition draws its inspiration from KTM’s MotoGP racing bikes that have played a vital role in making this brand so popular, not just globally, but in India as well. After all, KTM has always had a focus on bringing their track-focused bikes closer to the customer by offering affordable performance machines across segments.

KTM RC 390 GP

Finished in a unique KTM orange colour with GP livery, the RC 390 gets a host of stand-out features that include motorcycle traction control, a quickshifter, lean angle sensitive cornering ABS, dual channel ABS with SUPERMOTO mode, a TFT multi - colour display, a power assisted slipper clutch that has anti hopping traits, a race derived design with a split steel trellis frame, a larger 13.7 litre fuel tank, 2-step height adjustable handlebars, LED headlamps and taillamps with integrated blinkers and USD front forks as well as an adjustable monoshock rear suspension. Powering the KTM RC 390 GP Edition is the tried and tested 373cc single cylinder 4-valve liquid cooled DOHC engine that does duty in the standard model. The bike also benefits from BYBRE brakes with 320 mm discs up front and 230 mm discs at the rear. Price: `3.16 lakh.

KTM RC 200 GP

The KTM RC 200 GP is based on the standard RC 200 model, however, it has been finished in the same KTM orange GP livery. Key features of this variant include a 2-step height adjustable handlebar, new LCD dash instrument cluster, larger 13.7 litre fuel tank for excellent range, new LED headlight, a larger airbox, all-new stiffer, lighter split-steel trellis frame, SUPERMOTO ABS, a sharper new taillight design, lighter high strength wheels, front disc brakes, a new exhaust and a stiffer front axle. Price: `2.15 lakh.



