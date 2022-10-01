Ducati introduces the MY22 Panigale V4 range in India with the launch of the Panigale V4S and V4 SP2

THE MY22 PANIGALE V4 and Panigale V4 S brings about the most significant evolutionary step since its inception, to become even faster on the racetrack and at the same time more intuitive and less tiring. The new MY22 Panigale V4 has been improved in all areas: aerodynamics, ergonomics, engine, chassis and electronics. The Panigale V4 SP2 is the top-of-therange model for Ducati super sports bikes: a special, exciting version for track riding, even more intuitive and less strenuous for non-professional riders.

Also read: TVS Motor Company introduces the NTORQ 125 in a brand new Race Edition!

Design

The Panigale V4 2022 undergoes some significant changes that redesign its style, making the bike more aggressive aesthetically. The brand-new graphic project designed by the Ducati Centro Stile includes black logos applied to the full red fairings, double fabric saddle (two-tone on the S version) and, again for the S version, the red tag on the black rims. The aggressive look is also enhanced by the work developed on the fairing, which has been refreshed compared to the previous model to improve the aerodynamic set-up following the continuous updates made in MotoGP. Ducati has also redesigned the fuel tank and saddle to be more ergonomic in nature.

Engine

At the heart of the bike is the MotoGP-derived 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale, which has also undergone a series of updates. The new engine is combined to a new silencer and new oil pump. With these modifications, the engine now produces 215.5 hp and a solid 123.6 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speedtransmission, and you also get multiple riding modes that allow you to take this track focused bike to the limit! There are a total of 4 engine configurations, full, high, medium and low. These change the power output of the bike to suit the rider’s need. In low mode, the bike is limited to 150 hp which makes it more manageable. The bike also benefits from the new Akrapovic exhaust system which has played a vital role in upping the total power output.

Also read: Honda’s powerful and sporty CBR650R is potent and extremely quick off the mark

Electronics

The Panigale V4 features the latest-generation electronics package based on a 6-axis inertial platform which instantly detects the bike’s roll, yaw, and pitch angles. The electronic package consists of ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Traction Control EVO3, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Power Launch, Engine Brake EVO, Ducati Electronic Suspension (only on the V4S), and Ducati Quick Shift.

Price

The 2022 Panigale V4 and Panigale V4 S are the quintessential Ducati racing machine that have the same DNA of the high-performance track bikes. The V4 is priced at `26.49 lakh, while the V4 S will retail for `31.99 lakh. The more powerful V4 SP2 is priced at `40.99 lakh.



