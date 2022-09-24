TVS Motor Company introduces the NTORQ 125 in a brand new Race Edition!  

Inspired by the design of a stealth aircraft, the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition embodies a sharp, aggressive style with a signature LED tail and headlamp

TVS Motor company recently launched the NTORQ 125 Race Edition in a brilliant Marine Blue colour. It will be sold alongside the existing race edition that was finished in a fiery red colour. In addition to the new colour, the scooter also gets a set of vibrant chequered flag race-inspired graphics. The unique three-tone combination of black, metallic black and metallic blue lends the feeling of being unmistakably different and stands out from the rest to the rider.

Inspired by the design of a stealth aircraft, the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition embodies a sharp, aggressive style with a signature LED tail and headlamp. The unique ‘Race Edition’ emblem on the scooter further accentuates the TVS Racing pedigree. The sporty stub muffler, textured floorboard and diamond-cut alloy wheels further step up the style quotient of the scooter.

TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition comes with TVS SmartXonnect that lets the rider connect his or her smartphone to the scooter, unlocking a host of smart connected features. These can be accessed through a fully digital instrument cluster that is loaded with 60-plus features.

TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC, fuel-injected engine, that churns out a maximum power output of 9.38 PS and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm. The Race Edition boasts of a 95 km/h top speed and accelerates from 0-60 km/h in just nine seconds.

Key features like the pass by switch, dual side steering lock, parking brake and engine kill switch enhance the convenience quotient of the scooter. In addition, the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition gets an external fuel fill, USB charger, a large 20-litre under seat storage and patented EZ centre stand