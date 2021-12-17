Ducati’s DesertX brings together a retro vibe of the 80s and brand new tech from this era!

High-end adventure bikes seem to be the flavour of the season and Ducati isn’t one to sit around and twiddle their thumbs! The company recently showcased their latest adventure bike offering in the form of the DesertX and it is positively droolworthy!

The bike draws its inspiration from the Enduro motorcycles of the 1980s and that retro flair looks simply stunning. The side shields, the sculpted tank and the windshield are all part of this design language that has carried over very well. Having said that, what lies beneath is all-new.

Also read: Ducati’s latest version of the Panigale V4 is set to re-write the rule book for superbikes!

The DesertX boasts of a new steel trellis frame and long travel suspension with dedicated settings to allow for extreme off-roading. Powering the bike is the 937cc liquid cooled Testastretta 11° Desmodromic valvetrain engine that has 110 hp and a maximum torque of 92 Nm. The bike also sports six riding modes that include Full, High, Medium and Low power modes that modify the power and responsiveness of the engine while the Riding Mode and Rally Riding Modes allow for Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet Riding conditions.

The bike also boasts of the Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit to allow the rider to truly experience its potential in each riding mode as various electronic controls intervene to correct the bike in case of any rider input that could result in an accident. Expected to be introduced in 2022 in India, the DesertX will most likely retail for INR 16-17 lakh.

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)