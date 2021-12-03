Ducati’s latest version of the Panigale V4 is set to re-write the rule book for superbikes!

The new Ducati Panigale is an evolutionary step in the direction of bringing a proper racebike that is right at home on the race track to a wide range of sport riders. It is a bike that has been improved in all areas, namely aerodynamics, ergonomics, engine, chassis and electronics as compared to its predecessor.

Design

The first new feature of the new Panigale V4 2022 version has to do with aerodynamics. Ducati engineers have revised the fairing of the bike to be more compact and thinner in order to increase efficiency. The seat of the bike sports a flatter shape that allows the rider to manage the bike better especially while braking. The tank is also an all-new design that allows the rider to anchor themselves better while braking.

Performance

At the heart of the bike is the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale MotoGP-derived engine that has undergone a series of updates which have resulted in an increase of power as well as improved power response. The engine also comes with an updated lubrication system that reduces power absorption and delivers a stonking 215.5 hp of power and 123.6 Nm of peak torque! Paired with the engine is a new sixspeed gearbox with better ratios that are more race oriented!

Power modes

The Panigale V4 2022 comes with new Power Mode logic. A total of four engine configurations are available, namely full, high, medium, and low. Each mode allows the rider to use the engine to its maximum potential while riding in different conditions. Full mode is for the track, while low mode is best suited for road rides.

Features & Tech

The new Panigale V4 S is equipped with the new Öhlins NPX 25/30 electronically controlled pressurised front fork and the Öhlins TTX36 rear shock absorber for better handling dynamics. The bike sports a single-sided aluminium swingarm that helps with stability and it rides on forged alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa tyres. The braking system is equipped with BremboStylema® monobloccalipers at the front with four 30 mm diameter pistons, each working on 330 mm diameter discs, ensuring exceptional braking power, while at the rear, a single 245 mm disc with 2-piston caliper. It goes without saying that this bike comes with a plethora of safety features including traction control and ABS as well. The bike will be available in limited numbers and priced between INR 65-70 lakh.

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)